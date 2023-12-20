FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Looks Ahead to a Wet Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Milder winds kick in over the next few days with a the increasing threat for wet weather for Christmas. That wet weather may very well turn into winter weather a few days later as our pattern flips in a big way.

Temps today reach the mid and upper 40s for eastern Kentucky with low 50s west.

The numbers climb a little more with most areas 50 or better for the second half of the week. There’s also a system rolling in for Friday and Saturday and it may bring a shower or two with it, but this doesn’t look terribly widespread.

The next system moves in with widespread rain just in time for Christmas. Temps are in the 50s during this time.

More rain is possible by Tuesday before we get in on colder weather and maybe some winter stuff by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

