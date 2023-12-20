Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Trending milder & wetter through the holiday weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures should run around normal today but the rest of the week and weekend will go even higher.

A push of some normal air will be on the move today. This means you’ll get highs around the mid-40s. That’s a typical temperature forecast for this part of December. It will also be the last day that features anything normal.

Winter arrives at 10:27 PM on Thursday. As it gets here, temperatures will be running relatively mild for that time of day. The winter solstice is the exact moment when a hemisphere is tilted as far away from the sun as possible. In our case, the Northern Hemisphere. The winter solstice will take place this year on December 21, at 10:27 p.m. EST. The date of the winter solstice varies from year to year. It can fall anywhere from December 20-23, but the 21st and 22nd are the most common dates. The winter solstice or the year’s shortest day is typically not the coldest day of the year. This year’s will be above normal and that stays in play through the weekend.

Several rounds of rain will line up and move into Kentucky. Some of you will see the first raindrops on Friday. Those initial rounds of rain will not be widespread. I think that Friday will be mainly dry. Scattered stuff will come together on Saturday. You will have a better chance of seeing some rain at that point.

A big multi-state system will spread out and bring rain to Kentucky on Christmas Day. There could be a few showers on Christmas Eve but the best chance really will be through the day. Mild air will stay in place. Highs will likely come in around the mid to maybe a few upper-50s. A colder blast will roll in by the middle of the week.

White Christmas chance still sits at 0%

Take care of each other!

