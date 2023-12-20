Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife asking people to donate Christmas trees to help fish habitats

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is asking people to donate their...
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is asking people to donate their natural Christmas trees for their Christmas for the Fishes tree recycling program.(Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is encouraging people to recycle their Christmas trees to help fish habitats.

They’re accepting evergreen trees from December 26 through January 15.

It’s part of their “Christmas for the Fishes” recycling program.

Trees should be real, free of lights, garlands and decorations.

They will be used in lakes and reservoirs to create places for fish to feed, shelter, and spawn.

For more information, go to The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources website or call 1-800-858-1549.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

