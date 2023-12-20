Kentucky pastor pleads guilty to sexual abuse

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky pastor pled guilty to sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Thomas Wall admitted to one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

Twelve other counts were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

According to the plea agreement, prosecutors recommended a one-year sentence. He is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

Wall served as the pastor of Pentecostal Fellowship since 2005.

