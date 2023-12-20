Kentucky’s First Family reflecting on 2023 in sitdown with WKYT’s Amber Philpott

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT was recently granted an end-of-the-year conversation with Kentucky’s First Family, Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear.

Together, they are reflecting on the last twelve months and looking to the future for Team Kentucky.

We also received an update on an important member of Team Kentucky, Lt. Jacqueline Coleman.

It has been just over a week since Governor Andy Beshear was sworn into office for his second term in Frankfort.

We sat down with the First Family and, of course, First Dog Winnie to talk about a busy and nonstop season of life.

We asked the Governor, after a busy campaign season and inauguration, was he exhausted.

“I am excited not only to get back to work, but to get back to basketball games and baseball games and horse shows. I’m excited to get to do all the important family activities that you miss during that busiest part of a campaign. So, it has been fun getting to spend more time with my kids even if they don’t necessarily want me there, but it’s been nice,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

While the Governor takes time to be a dad for a while, his focus is always on his fellow Kentuckians.

As Governor Beshear looks to close out 2023, he’s reflecting on a number of successes:

Record economic development

The creation of 50,000 new jobs

The passage of key legislation in sports betting and medical marijuana.

He says together, it has all put Kentucky on the map.

“I’m just really excited about what’s to come, and the way people look at Kentucky has changed so much over the past four years. We are now viewed as a leader; we are now called first by major companies that used to claim they did not have our number. At the end of the day, we did this because we want to leave a better Commonwealth, and we can see it happening, “said Governor Beshear.

In 2024, the Governor hopes to see teachers and their pay become a top priority for lawmakers, as well as universal pre-k.

“It’s not just teachers, its bus drivers, school counselors. We have openings, far too many openings across Kentucky in these areas, and that is where the workforce of the future truly starts,” said Beshear.

Kentucky school children are also a top priority for First Lady Britainy Beshear.

She has spent the year encouraging some of the youngest minds across the state.

“Letting kids know that someone is listening and what they have to say matters, so that has really helped me to just love this role that I’m in,” said Britainy Beshear.

This week, we learned a key member of Team Kentucky, Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, announced she had undergone surgery for a double mastectomy.

The Lt. Governor says a family history of cancer and concerns raised during a recent exam led her to the decision.

The Governor and First Lady both credit her bravery and her openness.

“So most important thing is she is home, everything went well, and she is going to make a full recovery. She is not just the Lt. Governor; she is our friend and so that is the most welcome news,” said Governor Beshear.

First Lady Britainy Beshear says they will continue praying for her family.

The Governor also said he was thankful for the news and the University of Kentucky, the University of Louisville and other healthcare providers taking the moment to use Coleman’s story to really encourage breast cancer screenings.

The First Family knows health is a blessing.

With the halls decked at the Governor’s Mansion, they, like a lot of Kentucky families, are ready to celebrate the holiday season.

The gift of time to this family is especially important, and they have a simple wish for Team Kentucky this Christmas.

“Love each other, love your family and love your neighbors. Andy, I firmly believe that everybody is our neighbor and so come at the holidays with compassion and understanding and, most importantly, joy,” said Britainy Beshear.

The Governor also added that it is important to remember those who we have lost this year. He says his own Christmas celebrations will be missing loved ones this year.

And he also reminded Kentuckians who might be feeling the weight and stress of the season that there is help, encouraging people to use the Mental Health Crisis Hotline 9-8-8.

