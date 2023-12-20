Everyday Kentucky
Lyon County's Travis Perry named WKYT Athlete of the Week

On Saturday night, Lyon County senior Travis Perry scored 30 points in a win over Floyd Central(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday night, Lyon County senior Travis Perry scored 30 points in a win over Floyd Central.

The game between the two Eastern Kentucky schools took place in the historic Wayland Gyrmnasion. The gym is the oldest in the state and the former home court of “King” Kelly Coleman, the longtime scoring leader in Kentucky high school basketball. Coleman set the scoring record in the early 1950′s and it stood until last season when Perry surpassed him.

Perry is a UK commit in the 2024, and said it was special playing in the historic gym.

“It was really incredible,” said Perry. “Having this opportunity to come play in the most historic gym in the state. Everyone knows when you say Wayland what it looks like and what it is, and who came through here. So it’s really neat for not only myself but my team to get to get to experience it.”

