Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in North Carolina over the weekend. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A hunter in North Carolina possibly set a world record by recently taking down a massive black bear with a bow and arrow.

Brad Jones, 51, of Greenville, was at a friend’s farm in Chocowinity last weekend when he brought down the black bear.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said it’s their understanding the bear was weighed on certified scales and came in at 780 pounds.

The Wildlife Management Division said the team believes this may be the largest bear killed with a bow and arrow in at least North Carolina.

According to Pope & Young, a bow hunting and conservation organization, the current bow and arrow world record holder for a black bear is 700 pounds by Jeff Melillo.

Jones said that he intends to get his bear’s skull officially scored.

The animal can be officially measured after a drying period of at least 60 days, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Clay Phelps
Kentucky teen dead after ‘farm accident’
FILE: Police lights
911 call leads Kentucky deputies to bodies of two people
Police are investigating a stabbing at the Walmart in Richmond.
Man seriously hurt after stabbing himself at Richmond Walmart
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
The coroner says a farmer found them on Bethlehem Ridge Road while cutting firewood.
Body found in Kentucky believed to be that of wanted man

Latest News

They say it’s a commercial structure fire on South Main Street.
Crews fighting structure fire in London
Governor Andy Beshear laid out his budget plan Monday night, during a broadcast on KET.
Part of Gov. Beshear’s budget plan to focus on public safety
Workers prepare a Confederate Memorial for removal in Arlington National Cemetery on Monday,...
Judge reverses earlier decision and allows removal of Confederate memorial at Arlington Cemetery
Ryan Clay Phelps
Kentucky teen dead after ‘farm accident’