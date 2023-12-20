Everyday Kentucky
One person hurt in overnight shooting in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:46 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least one person is hurt after being shot in Lexington overnight.

Police were called to the 700 block of Ellison Court off Liberty Road just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers found one victim with a gunshot wound.

They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not have information on a suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online http://www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com/

