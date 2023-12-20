‘This is obviously a miracle’: Whitley Co. man fully recovers from serious illness in time for Christmas

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a time of celebration in a southern Kentucky hospital lobby Wednesday afternoon.

That was when a 74-year-old Corbin man, who had been admitted for numerous problems in early September, was finally cleared to go home.

People say Dr. David Etter is a living example that prayers are answered because he fully recovered.

“Then he told her, there is no doubt this is obviously a miracle,” he said of what people told his wife after he was admitted for one condition that quickly escalated to more serious issues the longer he stayed at the hospital.

And just before leaving Baptist Health Wednesday, Etter joined family, friends, nurses and doctors for music.

“God is the one who did it. I shouldn’t be the focus. He should be the focus,” said Dr. Etter, who is a retired music professor at the University of the Cumberlands.

His story at the hospital started in early September. He was admitted for discomfort that led to surgery for a bowel blockage and then he suffered kidney failure. His kidneys recovered.

“We have seen this several times, but it is Christmas. And it is a Christmas miracle,” said Dr. Karl Heinss.

“All the prayers. We’ve had thousands praying for us. It was all the prayers and all the hard work. That you did. I will be eternally grateful. You are the best,” said Dr. Etter.

His recovery was music to many ears Wednesday, a day for rejoicing, but a few weeks ago, it was a much different song.

“I think everybody has a crisis in their life sometimes that rocks them to their core. And this is ours,” said Terresa Etter, David’s wife.

“Through it all and through Jesus, look at him,” said Dr. Heinss with tears in his eyes.

Dr. Etter said he would also like to thank the many people who helped him with physical and occupational therapy.

