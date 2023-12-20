‘Transform Scott County’ organization supporting those struggling with poverty

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The organization Transform Scott County has spent several years trying to do just that for the Georgetown community.

“We are the fastest growing city in the state of Kentucky, so there’s a lot of obstacles that come with that,” said Rachel Rainey, the executive director of the Christian non-profit.

Rainey says the group is comprised of eight churches and lends a helping hand to those struggling with poverty.

“Single moms who are struggling with rent or utilities, individuals who are struggling with eviction,” Rainey said, adding they serve the homeless and elderly communities as well.

“We would be able to bless them financially,” said Rainey of their efforts over the years. “But what we realized was that we were kind of putting a band-aid on a gunshot wound.”

Seeking a stronger support base, they partnered with Circles USA. Rainey says they became the first Kentucky chapter of the organization back in August 2022. They now meet every Tuesday to lift up those in need.

“They’re learning money management skills, they’re talking about what their dreams are and their aspirations, and how we can accomplish those,” Rainey said.

Rainey says each week, they offer a free meal, education and mentoring, and childcare. This week, those children got a special visitor, as Santa stopped by for the Christmas celebrations.

Rainey says they’ve learned it’s a big commitment, but it’s one they’re hoping more people will make to help everyone in Scott County succeed.

“There’s a lot more to getting out of poverty than just getting a job,” said Rainey. “Especially this holiday season, be slow to judge. The system that was created to help people sometimes hurts them.”

You can learn more about how to become a volunteer or how to help Transform Scott County’s efforts by clicking here or going to their Facebook page.

