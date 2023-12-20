Woman charged in connection with deadly Lexington hit-and-run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Lexington.

Anna Kolokotsas was on North Broadway, near Fourth Street, on November 21 when she was hit by a car. Police say that the car fled the scene. Kolokotsas was taken to UK Hospital, where she died.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers released photos of the vehicle they say is connected to the hit-and-run that killed Kolokotsas.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Olivia Fonts has since been charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid that resulted in a death.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on January 11 in Fayette District Court.

