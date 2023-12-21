Anonymous donor provides free Christmas trees at Lexington’s Alano Club

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you drive past the Alano Club in downtown Lexington right now, you’ll see quite a few Christmas trees lining the parking lot, and you can even take one home.

“I’ve never had a real Christmas tree in my entire life,” said Mercedes Cornish.

Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, Cornish was able to take home a Christmas tree for the very first time.

“It means a lot. It shows a lot of growth for myself, and it also shows me I’m on the right path and doing the right things whenever little blessings from God like that pop up on me,” said Cornish. “I was overwhelmed with joy.”

Cornish, along with many others, attends the Lexington Alano. It’s a 12-step meeting location for sober living and rehabilitation centers.

“This center means recovery, and there is hope, and there is a way there is a new way of life,” said Toni Tackett. Tackett has been attending the Alano for almost a year.

Tim Sanders found recovery at the Alano Center. He now serves as the Vice President of the club and has helped put on an angel tree for the children of those in recovery for three years.

“I enjoy seeing the smiles and the sense of allowing people to do something for their children without making a bad decision to do it,” said Sanders.

More than 150 kids will receive presents this year, and more than 150 trees will be given out.

“I think it’s gonna be a little bit of hope that people do care about them,” said Sanders.

“It means Christmas,” said David Fugate. Fugate attends the Alano and received a tree. “The gift of sharing, you know, the gift of life.”

“Everybody is truly giving and there is love and there is hope out there today,” said Tackett.

“I love Christmas time,” said Cornish. “So, when I see a bunch of Christmas trees, especially in a place where I come to get well, I was just overwhelmed with joy.”

The trees are free and available to anyone who wants one. They will be giving them away until they run out. Sanders will also be delivering them. 859-310-3955 is his phone number.

The Alano Club is located at 370 East Second Street. The giveaway is from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Christmas Eve.

