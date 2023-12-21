Coroner identifies body found near river in Jessamine County
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The body found near a river in Jessamine County has been identified.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man’s body was found on November 16 by the river in a wooded area near Dix Drive and Lock 7 in Highbridge.
We’re told he had no identification on him.
The coroner’s office says fingerprint analysis and DNA testing helped them identify the body as that of 52-year-old John Breathitt “Brett” Kelley of Bardwell, Ky.
No word on Kelley’s cause of death.
We’ll keep you updated.
