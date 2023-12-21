Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks a Pattern Change

rain
rain(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - hristmas is getting closer and closer and our weather just does not look the part. It’s a mild Christmas weekend with a couple of systems rolling our way. The main show arrives Christmas Day with wind and rain, unleashing a colder setup behind it.

Clouds will be rather common out there today with temps ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Friday’s temps are deep into the 50s with a local 60 possible for areas getting in on enough sun, but clouds will continue to stream in ahead of a system moving in to start the weekend. A few showers develop Friday night into Saturday. This isn’t a lot of rain with the best chance focusing on the north and west.

Christmas Eve day is a mild one with 55-60 in most areas. Talk about a stinker!! Clouds will thicken during the afternoon and evening ahead of the system moving in for Christmas Day. This brings gusty showers to the region.

Much colder weather then takes control for the middle and end of next week. This is a pattern that will look and feel much more liker winter with some snow chances showing up.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 power plant workers taken to the hospital after silo leak in Ohio Co.
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers released photos of the vehicle they say is connected to the hit-and-run.
Woman charged in connection with deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Active investigation underway near Lexington apartment complex
Woman hurt in overnight shooting in Lexington
Heavy police presence along South Upper St. The road is shut down at its intersection with...
Bicyclist dies after downtown Lexington crash

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures stay milder
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Holiday weekend looks on track to stay mild with rain
rain
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Looks Ahead to a Wet Christmas
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast