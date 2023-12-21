FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks a Pattern Change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - hristmas is getting closer and closer and our weather just does not look the part. It’s a mild Christmas weekend with a couple of systems rolling our way. The main show arrives Christmas Day with wind and rain, unleashing a colder setup behind it.

Clouds will be rather common out there today with temps ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Friday’s temps are deep into the 50s with a local 60 possible for areas getting in on enough sun, but clouds will continue to stream in ahead of a system moving in to start the weekend. A few showers develop Friday night into Saturday. This isn’t a lot of rain with the best chance focusing on the north and west.

Christmas Eve day is a mild one with 55-60 in most areas. Talk about a stinker!! Clouds will thicken during the afternoon and evening ahead of the system moving in for Christmas Day. This brings gusty showers to the region.

Much colder weather then takes control for the middle and end of next week. This is a pattern that will look and feel much more liker winter with some snow chances showing up.

