Fmr. Kentucky band director accused of rape now facing federal charges

Patrick Brady is facing a list of charges, including rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.(Shelby County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff and Lucy Bryson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Anderson County High School band director is now facing federal charges.

37-year-old Patrick Brady was indicted on three charges, including online enticement, receipt of a matter containing a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually conduct and production of visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

Court documents state Brady engaged in the sexual contact between March 2022 and May 2023.

If convicted, Brady could face a maximum of life in prison.

Brady was indicted back in July on a list of state charges, including rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Brady appeared in court on Tuesday. We know his attorneys moved to dismiss the state charges, and that was denied. They also moved to reduce his bond, which was set at $100,000 cash, which was also denied. Brady’s attorneys have petitioned for a change of venue in the case, but the judge has not ruled.

