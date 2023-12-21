Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

High school freshman dies after having stroke during swim practice

James Oliver, 14, died Sunday after suffering a brain hemorrhage and stroke during practice on Dec. 8. (Source: WLS, MOLLY OLIVER, SHARKS FOR HEYER, CNN)
By Evelyn Holmes, WLS via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) – A high school freshman in Chicago died after having a stroke during swim practice.

James Oliver, 14, died after suffering a brain hemorrhage and stroke during practice on Dec. 8. No one expected the teen to be gone so soon.

His family, the community and his swim coach have been devastated by his sudden and unexpected death.

A family friend said James was born with a brain arteriovenous malformation, or AVM, a condition where medical experts say blood vessels in the brain don’t form correctly.

“We see a lot of AVM’s diagnosed incidentally or because they bleed. We see a lot of that in children, in teenagers in young adults,” neurosurgeon Dr. Matthew Potts said.

James’ principal sent an email to students to inform them of his death. It read in part:

“As a school community, our thoughts are with his brother, Sean, a GHS junior, his family and friends, and our hearts are mourning this loss.”

Those who knew James said he and his older brother were inseparable.

They say he was really smart, had a great personality and loved collecting and trading collectible cards.

He was also active in his church’s youth group.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 power plant workers taken to the hospital after silo leak in Ohio Co.
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers released photos of the vehicle they say is connected to the hit-and-run.
Woman charged in connection with deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Active investigation underway near Lexington apartment complex
Woman hurt in overnight shooting in Lexington
Heavy police presence along South Upper St. The road is shut down at its intersection with...
Bicyclist dies after downtown Lexington crash

Latest News

FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the...
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation case
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Police chief says at least 15 people are dead after a mass shooting at a Prague university
A man walking across the bridge noticed the water leak and city crews have been working to fix...
Hundreds without water in Kentucky town after submerged main break in river
The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway
A new round of police recruits earned their badge Thursday.
Latest round of Lexington police recruits graduates from academy