Holiday travelers head to Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Airports play a big role in reuniting many families during the holidays.

According to TSA, Thursday and Friday are two of the busiest days for air travel ahead of Christmas.

Blue Grass Airport officials say the number of departing flights and passengers coming through on Thursday is similar to what they see on a typical day. They said so far, things are running smooth and they expect it to stay that way all weekend.

“It’s easier getting in the system at a place like this than in Dallas or Austin where it’s just mobs of people,” said traveler Bob Walker.

Blue Grass Airport officials say Thursday started out pretty quiet.

“We certainly saw an uptick in passengers last weekend. I think a lot of families and travelers were looking to make a long week of the holiday,” said Lauren Simmerman, Community Relations Manager at Blue Grass Airport.

Simmerman says Thursday, Friday and the day after Christmas will be their busiest. She says they’ll have about 30 departing flights each day, which is about 2,000 passengers.

“Ourselves, as well as our tenants here at Blue Grass Airport, are prepared to accommodate all of the travelers,” said Simmerman.

Walker is one of them. He says he lives in Texas but came back home to Lexington to visit his daughters.

“We had a great time,” said Walker.

Walker said he chose to travel the week before Christmas.

“I wanted to get here and spend four or five days with my family and then get back home before the craziness begins,” said Walker.

Simmerman said there are a few tips for a successful flight. She says to get to the airport early, know what you can and cannot bring in your carry-on bag, and, if you’re traveling with gifts, leave them unwrapped.

“Traveling with wrapped gifts, you could definitely open up yourself to the potential of TSA opening those up just to check out what you’ve got in there.”

“I want to say Merry Christmas to all the travelers. Try to remember to stay calm and be kind,” said Walker.

Simmerman says if you’re catching a flight at Blue Grass Airport this weekend, still give yourself about 90 minutes before your flight. She also recommends checking your flight’s mobile app before heading to the airport.

Simmerman says as they round out the year, Blue Grass Airport is pleased that their 2023 numbers are surpassing their 2022 numbers. She said this means they’re getting back to the 2019 pre-pandemic numbers.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.