Hundreds without water in Kentucky town after submerged main break in river

A man walking across the bridge noticed the water leak and city crews have been working to fix...
A man walking across the bridge noticed the water leak and city crews have been working to fix it since then.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The entire town of Williamsburg is under a boil advisory, and hundreds of people are without water service after a submerged main break in the Cumberland River.

The problem has lasted several days. It isn’t known when it will be fixed.

Water is spouting up from the Cumberland River just below the Highway 25W/KY 92 bridge in town. There was low water pressure through last weekend but the spout was noticed by a man walking over the bridge, and then the problem—the leak-- was discovered.

As a result, there are more than 1,100 people without water, which is about 25% of the city’s population. They are currently working to put a new water line under the river and connect it. The mayor says he should know something more concrete about the timeline to restore water by Thursday afternoon.

In the meantime, the city is making water available to people at the local fire department. At first, two cases were being made available per household but they can make more available if people need more. They are also getting help from the City of Corbin and Whitley County water districts. With Christmas just a few days away, the timing is terrible.

“That has probably been the most troubling thing, knowing that people are trying to get family in. They are planning their Christmas parties and doing all that kind of stuff,” said Mayor Roddy Harrison.

The mayor says the river is lower right now, and the current water line is lying on top of the river bed. The river is only about six feet deep, and the speculation is some debris hit the line, causing it to break.

The good news is the new line will be bored well below the river bed.

