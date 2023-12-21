Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Holiday weekend looks on track to stay mild with rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This forecast has stayed pretty consistent for the past few days. The closer we get to the weekend, the more likely it all remains.

To end the work week, you will see temperatures in the 50s with clouds mixing in with the sunshine. Normal highs for the 21st day of December run around 45 degrees. However, on December 21st, 2023 we will find highs that cross the 50-degree mark. The eventual high will probably run 5-8 degrees above normal. It is probably around 10 degrees warmer than normal on Friday.

I wrote this yesterday but here it is again.

Winter arrives at 10:27 PM tonight. As it gets here, temperatures will be running relatively mild for that time of day. The winter solstice is the exact moment when a hemisphere is tilted as far away from the sun as possible. In our case, the Northern Hemisphere. The winter solstice will take place this year on December 21, at 10:27 p.m. EST. The date of the winter solstice varies from year to year. It can fall anywhere from December 20-23, but the 21st and 22nd are the most common dates. The winter solstice or the year’s shortest day is typically not the coldest day of the year. This year will be above normal and that stays in play through the weekend.

Scattered showers will move through the region on Saturday and Sunday. These rounds of rain shouldn’t be anything major. There will be a lot of dry time during this period. Which will allow for those temperatures to jump into the mid and even upper 50s.

Christmas Day has the best shot of rain during the whole weekend. A big storm system will move in from our western skies. It brings wind & rain to the region. It should be just outside of Kentucky as Santa makes his stops for our children. Gusty winds will blow in as he heads west and the rain will soon follow. At this time, you can expect it to get pretty soggy. The dry moments you get will still have the threat of another shower set to move in, again.

Those showers hold on until they finally transform into snow! The problem here is that it is too late for the true holiday.

So again... White Christmas chance sits at 0%

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.