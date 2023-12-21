Kentucky adds 4-star small forward Billy Richmond to 2024 class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky basketball added another player to its 2024 class on Thursday with the commitment of 4-star wing Billy Richmond. He is ranked as the 24th overall prospect nationally by 247sports.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing is from Camden, New Jersey. He is the son of Billy Richmond II, who played for John Calipari at Memphis.

Richmond chose the Wildcats over Alabama, LSU and Memphis. Richmond is the fifth commit in Kentucky’s 2024 recruiting class.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.