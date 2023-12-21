Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky pilot pleads guilty to flying air ambulance while drunk

A pilot is pleading guilty to flying an air ambulance drunk during an emergency flight.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Lexington Herald-Leader) - A pilot is pleading guilty to flying an air ambulance drunk during an emergency flight.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 46-year-old Morgan Wiljanen pleaded guilty to operating an air common carrier while under the influence of alcohol.

The incident happened back in March.

Wiljanen worked for Air Evac EMS Inc.

The Herald-Leader reports Wiljanen, a flight paramedic, and a nurse picked up a patient from Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin and took them to UK Hospital.

Investigators say the helicopter started flying erratically. The paramedic then found Wiljanen slumped over in his seat, unresponsive.

He faces up to 15 years in prison.

