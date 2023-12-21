Everyday Kentucky
Latest round of Lexington police recruits graduates from academy

A new round of police recruits earned their badge Thursday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new round of police recruits earned their badge Thursday.

For the past year, the department has seen a shortage of officers. In November, WKYT reported the department was short 87 officers.

Thursday, the current number of officers increased by 15 as they graduated from training and were welcomed into the force.

Family, friends, future coworkers, and more watched with adoration as these recruits became officers.

Chief Lawrence Weathers addressed the class, stating that although the past few years in the force, this group is more than capable.

“You have everything you need to prove to yourself, your family, your field training officer, your supervisors, supporters, and me that you can and will uphold your oath,” said Weathers.

Mayor Linda Gorton also shared her gratitude with the Lexington police as well, stating that Lexington’s program is one of the toughest in the country.

