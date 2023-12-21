Man facing charges after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a woman showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Deputies say she was dropped off at Baptist Health Corbin with a gunshot wound.

They say she said she did not know who shot her.

Deputies say after investigating her home, they found evidence that 25-year-old Lucas Bargo, who also lives at the residence, shot her during an argument.

They say a gun was found at the residence and taken into evidence.

Bargo is charged with assault.

