Officials investigating fire at Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators are trying to find out what caused a fire at a Lexington home.

Crews say they were dispatched just before 9 Wednesday night to a detached garage and RV on fire on Manitoba Lane off Nicholasville Road.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are still on the scene to determine the origin and cause.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.