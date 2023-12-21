Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ Boyle Co. house fire

The fire happened Wednesday night on Woodhaven Drive off Blue Gill Road.
The fire happened Wednesday night on Woodhaven Drive off Blue Gill Road.(WDTV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating a “suspicious” Boyle County house fire.

The fire happened Wednesday night on Woodhaven Drive off Blue Gill Road.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire was deemed suspicious.

Kentucky State Police arson investigators are now investigating

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 power plant workers taken to the hospital after silo leak in Ohio Co.
The coroner says a farmer found them on Bethlehem Ridge Road while cutting firewood.
Body found in Kentucky believed to be that of wanted man
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
rain
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Looks Ahead To Christmas

Latest News

.According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 46-year-old Morgan Wiljanen pleaded guilty to...
Kentucky pilot pleads guilty to flying air ambulance while drunk
Mia Ibrahim with Frontrunners Lexington.
Running group remembers member hit and killed by car
Crews dispatched to a detached garage on fire 100 block of Manitoba.
Officials investigating fire at Lexington home
Lucas Bargo
Man facing charges after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound, deputies say