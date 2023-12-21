Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ Boyle Co. house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating a “suspicious” Boyle County house fire.

The fire happened Wednesday night on Woodhaven Drive off Blue Gill Road.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire was deemed suspicious.

Kentucky State Police arson investigators are now investigating

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

