Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Palumbo will not seek reelection after 34 years in Frankfort

State Representative Ruth Ann Palumbo, D-Lexington, says she will not be seeking re-election...
State Representative Ruth Ann Palumbo, D-Lexington, says she will not be seeking re-election next year.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State Representative Ruth Ann Palumbo, D-Lexington, says she will not be seeking re-election next year.

Palumbo has served 17 terms in the Kentucky House of Representatives. Her term will end in 2024, marking the end of 34 years of service in Frankfort.

In a statement, Palumbo reflected on legislation she helped pass to benefit women, children, families and small businesses:

“After much prayer and consideration, I have decided not to seek an eighteenth term in the Kentucky House of Representatives.  I will be forever grateful for the trust my constituents have given me to work on issues that affect all of us.  I thank my family and friends for encouraging and always supporting me.

“Passing legislation to help women, children, families, the elderly, consumers and small business has made me proud.  Working with ‘The Ladies of the House,’ The Women’s Health Act of 1998 was passed, which required insurance companies to cover reconstruction surgery following a mastectomy.

“As House Economic Development Chair for twenty years, I was able to promote our signature industries.  In the budget, my colleagues and I secured funding to refurbish Rupp Arena and develop Coldstream Park.

“Throughout my tenure, I have stood for fairness and equal rights for our LGBTQ brothers and sisters and have fought for women’s health care.

“As I complete my term in 2024, it will have been my great honor to have served the people of the 76th Legislative District and the Commonwealth of Kentucky for thirty-four years.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 power plant workers taken to the hospital after silo leak in Ohio Co.
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers released photos of the vehicle they say is connected to the hit-and-run.
Woman charged in connection with deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Active investigation underway near Lexington apartment complex
Woman hurt in overnight shooting in Lexington
Heavy police presence along South Upper St. The road is shut down at its intersection with...
Bicyclist dies after downtown Lexington crash

Latest News

Patrick Brady is facing a list of charges, including rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful...
Fmr. Kentucky band director accused of rape now facing federal charges
(WKYT file)
Publix announces plans for third Lexington location
According to TSA, Thursday and Friday are two of the busiest days for air travel ahead of...
Holiday travelers head to Blue Grass Airport
A small memorial sits at the crash site on Myers Road outside Carlisle.
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | New details challenge account of Nicholas Co. crash suspect