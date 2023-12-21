Palumbo will not seek reelection after 34 years in Frankfort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State Representative Ruth Ann Palumbo, D-Lexington, says she will not be seeking re-election next year.

Palumbo has served 17 terms in the Kentucky House of Representatives. Her term will end in 2024, marking the end of 34 years of service in Frankfort.

In a statement, Palumbo reflected on legislation she helped pass to benefit women, children, families and small businesses:

“After much prayer and consideration, I have decided not to seek an eighteenth term in the Kentucky House of Representatives. I will be forever grateful for the trust my constituents have given me to work on issues that affect all of us. I thank my family and friends for encouraging and always supporting me.

“Passing legislation to help women, children, families, the elderly, consumers and small business has made me proud. Working with ‘The Ladies of the House,’ The Women’s Health Act of 1998 was passed, which required insurance companies to cover reconstruction surgery following a mastectomy.

“As House Economic Development Chair for twenty years, I was able to promote our signature industries. In the budget, my colleagues and I secured funding to refurbish Rupp Arena and develop Coldstream Park.

“Throughout my tenure, I have stood for fairness and equal rights for our LGBTQ brothers and sisters and have fought for women’s health care.

“As I complete my term in 2024, it will have been my great honor to have served the people of the 76th Legislative District and the Commonwealth of Kentucky for thirty-four years.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.