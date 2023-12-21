Publix announces plans for third Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Plans for a third Publix location in Lexington have been announced.

According to a press release, the supermarket chain will open a new location at Romany Road and Duke Road.

This will be the third Publix scheduled to open in lexington and the seventh in the Bluegrass state.

They say an opening time frame has not been determined.

In 2022, the company announced Lexington’s first location off Man O’War and Harrodsburg Roads. That location was slated for a 2024 opening.

Earlier this year, Publix announced a second location on Citation Point, at the southeast corner of Georgetown Rd. and Citation Blvd. An opening time frame for the second location has not yet been established.

