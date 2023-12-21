Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation case

FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the...
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. A jury awarded $148 million in damages on Friday to two former Georgia election workers who sued Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020 that upended their lives with racist threats and harassment.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani has filed for bankruptcy, days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation lawsuit.

The former New York City mayor listed nearly $153 million in existing or potential debts. Those included hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax liabilities, money he owes his lawyers and many millions of dollars in potential legal judgements in lawsuits against him.

The biggest of those is the $148 million he was ordered to pay a week ago for making false statements about election workers in Georgia stemming from the 2020 presidential contest.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 power plant workers taken to the hospital after silo leak in Ohio Co.
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers released photos of the vehicle they say is connected to the hit-and-run.
Woman charged in connection with deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Active investigation underway near Lexington apartment complex
Woman hurt in overnight shooting in Lexington
Heavy police presence along South Upper St. The road is shut down at its intersection with...
Bicyclist dies after downtown Lexington crash

Latest News

Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Police chief says at least 15 people are dead after a mass shooting at a Prague university
A man walking across the bridge noticed the water leak and city crews have been working to fix...
Hundreds without water in Kentucky town after submerged main break in river
The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway
A new round of police recruits earned their badge Thursday.
Latest round of Lexington police recruits graduates from academy