Running group remembers member hit and killed by car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “I invite you all to run with us, or to walk with us. We’ll be doing what we always do. What Mia always did with us,” said member Roy Harrison.

33-year-old Mia Ibrahim was a music educator and Ph.D. student in music education at UK. And they were a proud member of Frontrunners Lexington, a queer walk and run club that meets at Ecton Park every Wednesday night. But this night, the group is missing one of their own.

“They inspired me, made a deep impact on me through their warmth, their joy, their passion, their activism and their love,” said Olivia Yinger, and friend and Frontrunners Lexington member.

Mia was killed Friday afternoon, after police say they were hit by a car while crossing Nicholasville Road. A few days later, their friends and loved ones gathered to mourn their loss in a way they would have loved, running their usual route while covered in lights.

“To pierce through the darkness, but to also signify that hey we’re here. We’re on the road. And we have a right to be here, too,” Chase Fairchild, a friend of Mia’s.

Chase Fairchild and his wife have been friends with Mia for years. Fairchild said he’d been fighting for more sidewalks in the Southland Drive area where they live long before Mia’s death, and now said he’ll only fight harder for pedestrian safety after their loss.

“I’ve got a family. We walk all over the place. Farmer’s Market to the Arboretum. We cross that sidewalk a number of times. It’s really concerning the rise of pedestrian deaths in the city and the sheer amount of accidents that happen around pedestrians.”

On one of the darkest nights of the year, this group will make sure their lights shine for Mia.

