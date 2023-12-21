Everyday Kentucky
Sherry Ballard, Crystal Rogers’ children file wrongful death lawsuit against murder suspect Brooks Houck

By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a newly released court document, Sherry Ballard and the four children of Crystal Rogers are suing murder suspect Brooks Houck for the wrongful death of Rogers.

Houck was charged by the Nelson County Grand Jury with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the Rogers case back in September.

Rogers was last seen on July 3, 2015, at the Bardstown farm owned by Houck. Two days after she was reported missing, her car was found abandoned with a flat tire on the Bluegrass Parkway. Her cell phone and purse were inside the car. She was presumed dead later that year. Her remains have not been found.

Houck was named a suspect in his former girlfriend’s disappearance and death.

The lawsuit seeks extensive compensation from Houck including repayment of funeral costs, monument and administrative expenses. Along with those include compensation for physical pain and mental suffering, lost earnings, loss of enjoyment of life, and loss of consortium for each child.

FULL COVERAGE: Crystal Rogers Disappearance

