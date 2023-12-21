Everyday Kentucky
Why is the official start to winter Thursday night?

Thursday night at 10:27 pm is the winter solstice.
Thursday night at 10:27 pm is the winter solstice.(WKYT)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winter officially begins Thursday night at 10:27 pm, but why is that so precise?

10:27 pm Thursday night marks the farthest away the Earth will have tilted from the Sun in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Earth tilts at 23.5 degrees on the winter solstice. For us in the Northern Hemisphere, that’s 23.5 degrees away from the Sun. In the Southern Hemisphere, the opposite is happening. This results in the shortest day of the year for Kentucky.

Anyone who lives north of the Arctic Circle, which is about 66 degrees north in latitude, will have experienced no sunlight on Thursday.

The equator, of course, will have an equal amount of day and night, just like every day there. Below the Antarctic Circle, there will be 24 hours of daylight on Thursday.

In Kentucky, we will have only about 9 hours and 32 minutes of daylight as the sun rose at 7:49 am Thursday morning and set at 5:21 pm Thursday evening.

From here, the days will get longer as the Earth starts tilting more toward the Sun in our neck of the woods.

Daylight will increase for the next six months, peaking at 14 hours and 48 minutes on the summer solstice, which is June 20th. On that day, sunset will be at 9:03 pm!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

