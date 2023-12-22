Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Mild with a few showers before Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cloudy skies will be with us this evening as it will be chilly as temperatures fall down into the 40s. Cloudy skies will pretty much be with us through the overnight hours as well as temperatures fall down into the mid to upper 30s for lows.

Skies will stay mainly cloudy for the day on Saturday as we will have a few passing showers from time to time, but there will be no washout, and not everyone will see rain. It will be pretty pleasant with temperatures as we see highs into the mid to upper 50s. Skies stay mostly cloudy working into the evening and overnight as a few showers will continue to be possible, but many should remain dry. Overnight lows for Saturday night will mainly be in the low to mid 40s with a few spots dipping into the upper 30s.

A beautiful Christmas Eve is on tap for us as skies will be mostly cloudy to start the day, with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Skies turn partly cloudy for the afternoon as it will be a very mild day with highs in the low to mid 60s! Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight hours as temperatures fall down into the low to mid 40s for lows. We could see a spotty shower late in the overnight hours.

A rainy Christmas Day will be with us as periods of rain will stick around from time to time. It will be a breezy day as well. Highs will be into the mid to upper 50s. Showers turn more scattered instead of widespread into the evening and overnight hours. Lows will be down into the mid to upper 40s.

Scattered showers will linger into the day on Tuesday as above-average temperatures continue. Highs on Tuesday will be into the mid to upper 50s once again. We start to dry out some for the evening and overnight with just a few showers possible. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

A few showers will be around for Wednesday as temperatures start to cool down. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Shower chances continue into the end of next week as it continues to cool. Highs on Thursday look to be in the low to mid 40s.

Some snow showers may arrive Thursday night and Friday as highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s next Friday.

