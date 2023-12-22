Commission approves zone change for proposed Maxwell complex; neighbors pushing back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s city planning commission unanimously approved a zone change last week that could pave the way for the development of a $50 million complex along East Maxwell Street. The urban county council will now have to take up the matter in the new year, and neighbors are continuing to push back against the move.

We first brought you the story in October, when The Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation started highlighting the stories of the dozen historic homes that would be demolished as part of this development.

Maureen Peters’ home on Lexington Avenue butts up against the proposed development site.

She’s been there for three decades, so she’s no stranger to change and development through the years.

“It’s happened on Lexington Avenue, there’s been a lot of single-family homes that have been removed,” said Peters.

But she notes that those developments were all made within the current residential district. This latest zone change to a downtown business district may leave her historic home in the shadows.

“Basically, where I’m standing will be a 75-foot-tall building,” Peters said, using a tape measure to put herself ten feet away from her home. “Which is five times the eave height of our house.”

Ten feet beyond her back window, developers plan to build a six-story, 700-bedroom complex - at the expense of twelve historic homes around her.

“We haven’t seen this kind of demolition since the worst days of urban renewal back in the 1970s,” said Dr. Johnathan Coleman, who serves as the executive director for Blue Grass Trust.

Traci Wade is on the city’s planning staff, which made the recommendation to the commission to approve this change. She says the decision is based on the fact that while those homes are part of the National Register of Historic Places, they were not included in local historic districts by their developer decades ago.

“The planning commission have to respond to what the market and what the desires of the developer are,” said Wade.

Wade says it could be an important source of housing close to downtown and to UK’s campus.

“Really, our community is in need of more housing options, and this offered an opportunity,” Wade said.

But those concerned with preserving the historic character say this outcome will do more harm than good.

“It seems to me that they need to look at it holistically as opposed to ‘We’re just going to take chunks and take them out,’” said Peters.

“They have amazing stories to tell,” Coleman said of the twelve homes on the chopping block. “They’re more modest stories, they’re more everyday stories. But what those buildings also represent is a context, a sense of community in that neighborhood. You’re going to lose that.”

Wade expects a public hearing will be the next step, held by city council in the new year. That has to happen within 90 days of the planning commission’s action, so by mid-March in this case.

