Holocaust survivor honored at the University of Kentucky

John Rosenberg, a 92-year-old Holocaust survivor, was given an honorary doctor of humane...
John Rosenberg, a 92-year-old Holocaust survivor, was given an honorary doctor of humane letters by the University of Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 92-year-old John Rosenberg is a Holocaust survivor, a civil and human rights activist, and now, a UK graduate.

“It was a thrill, certainly one of the high points of my life. It was a total surprise, and I obviously appreciate it very much and was very gracious,” said Rosenberg.

Rosenberg’s work includes serving as a former attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and as the founder of the Appalachian Research and Defense Fund.

“I was surprised, and I was very honored by it, and it was a very great occasion,” said Rosenberg. “I know people here are very pleased that somebody from eastern Kentucky be honored that way.”

Rosenberg made eastern Kentucky home while working in the Civil Rights Division.

“The idea was to have me come to Eastern Kentucky and become the director for this area,” he said. “We thought about it and said, ‘Well, this looks like a good thing to do for a couple of years’.”

A few years turned into more than 50 years, with his adopted hometown of Prestonsburg dedicating a town square, Rosenberg Square, in his honor.

“This is an area where neighbors help neighbors through difficult times,” said Rosenberg.

Through those difficult times, John created change in his adopted home country.

“Despite all the differences that we see today, even that it is, still I think today that it is the best country in the world, and we need to make it the best place that it can be,” said Rosenberg.

When his honorary degree was announced, Rosenberg received a standing ovation.

“For his extraordinary contributions, the University of Kentucky is proud to present John Rosenberg with an honor doctorate of humane letters.”

