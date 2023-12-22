Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Christmas still on track to bring wind, rain, and mild temps

It looks like a wet one!
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is a very un-Christmas-like holiday weekend coming together for 2023.

Our mild streak of weather will hold steady all weekend and through Christmas. From Friday through Sunday, scattered showers will develop at times. Highs will keep rolling in the 50s and even have a shot at 60 on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day will include a decent round of rain. The first showers will start blowing in around or just after sunrise. Our skies will fill up with rain all day and into the evening hours. Most of the rainfall forecast data suggests that we see roughly an inch fall on Christmas Day. That just means it is wet for most of it! Winds will pick up as this big storm system sweeps into Kentucky. Those gusts could be as high as 40 MPH. Temperatures stay mild with mid 50s but this certainly isn’t the warmest Christmas on record. We hit 70 in 2021 and 1982.

White Christmas chance remains at 0%

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

rain
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks a Pattern Change
Temperatures stay milder
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Holiday weekend looks on track to stay mild with rain