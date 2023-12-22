Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky activist responds to Team Kentucky’s new Antisemitism task force

18 members make up the newest advocacy group to come from Governor Beshear’s office; the...
18 members make up the newest advocacy group to come from Governor Beshear’s office; the Kentucky Antisemitism Task Force.(wkyt)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Eighteen members make up the newest advocacy group to come from Governor Beshear’s office: the Kentucky Antisemitism Task Force.

Those 18 include public officials, religious, and community leaders.

The group will be assessing topics like Holocaust Education in the state, the general state of antisemitism in the commonwealth, and overseeing the training of law enforcement to respond to hate crimes.

“We have seen a spike in antisemitism nationwide, It is everyone’s responsibility to speak out loudly against hatred and violence, against racism, antisemitism, islamophobia, all of them. All forms of hate are wrong,” stated Governor Beshear.

Honi Goldman is a 4th generation Jew, and Activist, living in Louisville. She gave perspective on this, saying one task for is not enough.

“It needs to be broader, whether or not you’re black, you’re Muslim, you’re Asian, you’re Hispanic, all of these groups are having to deal with hate speech and hate violence, and that’s wrong. That’s what this task force needs to be centered on. My concern is that it trivializes the hate speech and hate violence against other groups. It needs to be broader,” said Goldman.

According to the commonwealth of Kentucky’s crime report, in 2022, more than one in ten hate crimes were based in religion. It was the 3rd highest percentage of hate crimes in the state.

Honi shared that a task force just protecting Jews isn’t fair for everyone.

“You’re focusing on one religion, you’re not focusing on the problem. The problem is how do you tone down the hate rhetoric,” said Goldman

