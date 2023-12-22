Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky Aviation Museum Celebrates Anniversary of First Flight

Aviation Kentucky Clip
By Alexa Minton
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - December 17th is the anniversary of the first ever flight out of Kitty Hawk North Carolina. However here in the Bluegrass we are paving our own while celebrating Kentucky’s innovation in aviation history.

“We are often said that we are the best kept secret museum.” While many accredit places like North Carolina and Ohio for flight innovation – Ed Robie, an Aviation Enthusiast and Volunteer at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky shared that the Bluegrass is home to its own rich history of flight. Robie said, “The Aviation and Aeronautic Industry in the state ranks up there with bourbon and horses.”

And folks like Ed and other volunteers at the Aviation Museum are hoping to help educate Kentuckians on the role the Bluegrass plays in the field of flight even today.

“The artifacts and the airplanes are all part of it, but also our main mission is education. Trying to encourage young people and adults to think about aviation and aeronautics as a career.”

Kentucky is home to quite a few famous flight figures, many of which are featured in the Museum’s Hall of Fame. One notable Kentucky Aviation Enthusiast is Matthew Bacon Sellers the second, who took the first flight in the state of Kentucky, and even invented retractable landing gear technology back in 1908. “Believe it or not he actually built that with retractable landing gear that came up. When the aircraft was airborne he could pull up the wheels, the bicycle wheels and land,” Said Robie.

But its not just the interesting history that draws folks in – its also their immersive programs. Simulator Sunday is open every 1st and 3rd Sunday of the month, inviting folks to try out their simulators and see if they have what it takes to be a Kentucky Pilot. And it is not as easy as it looks.

“That’s what its all about though, you capture these kids at an early age – and you never know what will spark their interest in aviation.”

So the next time you board a flight, think about your old Kentucky Home and the impact Kentuckians have had on aviation as we know it today.

So the next time you board a flight, think about your old Kentucky Home and the impact Kentuckians have had on aviation as we know it today.


