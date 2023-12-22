Kentucky's First Family sits down with WKYT's Amber Philpott to talk Christmas traditions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -Earlier this week WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down with the First Family of Kentucky.

The wide-ranging conversation looked back on the year that included Governor Andy Beshear winning a second term.

As the Governor looks to the future of the Commonwealth he is preparing to spend some downtime celebrating the holiday season.

We spent time with the First Family talking about their upcoming Christmas and about the traditions they have established in Frankfort.

The halls are decked at the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort for Kentucky’s First Family to celebrate the holidays.

Like a lot of families, time and traditions are precious this time of year.

We joined Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and the First Dog Winnie to talk about their traditions. “Actually the first thing we did when we moved to Frankfort is put our own family tree up and it’s very important,” said Britainy Beshear.

The Governor will tell you there is a bit of a disagreement when it comes to the family tree over what lights are used to decorate it.

“He wants bubble lights, they don’t go on the tree,” said Britainy Beshear.

“If you can’t land an airplane with lights on your Christmas tree you are not doing it right,” said Governor Andy Beshear. Despite having a passion for bubble lights the Governor clearly confirms Britainy won out and their tree does not have bubble lights on it.

What about the Beshear family’s favorite holiday movies? For the First Lady her favorite is The Polar Express and for the Governor its Jim Carrey’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. A tradition the family has grown to love is attending the annual Frankfort Christmas Parade with their children Will and Lila.

When it comes to the Beshear children, the Commonwealth has watched them grow up over this last term.

The two taking center stage earlier this month at the Inauguration.

“Actually we really loved that sibling moment they had when Will started reading too soon and they poked at each other in a funny way. It was just perfect and we were so proud of them,” said Britainy Beshear.

As the First Lady, Britainy Beshear has dual roles, she is a mom first, but her fellow Kentuckians are always close to her heart.

“Britainy is so special, not only supporting all of our family through difficult times and leading us during many of those times, but showing her big heart and her understanding and compassion and her love for so many people,” said Governor Beshear.

And there is one more member of the First Family we always have to ask about, First Dog Winnie.

Winnie is often seen at Team Kentucky briefings and has become extremely popular in the administration.

“This is the most marketable member of the Beshear team. Winnie collars and bandanas sold out of the campaign store I do not think anything else did,” said Governor Beshear.

As the Governor and his family look to close out 2023, they are already looking forward to a new year and a new term.

Christmas for this family is about putting things in perspective.

“Christmas for us is based in faith and the lessons we learn are about being good to each other. The idea that our savior could have been the prince of power but chose to be the prince of peace is an amazing example that we are supposed to live by,” said Governor Beshear.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.