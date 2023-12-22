Everyday Kentucky
Lexington church reacts to Pope’s approval of same-sex blessings

Pope Francis recently sent formal approval, letting Catholic priests bless same-sex couples.
Pope Francis recently sent formal approval, letting Catholic priests bless same-sex couples.(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Catholic church in Lexington is reacting after Pope Francis authorized the blessings of same-sex couples.

The Vatican announced Monday the Pope’s approval of letting Catholic priests bless same-sex couples. The announcement marks a radical shift in policy for the church.

It isn’t a change in doctrine and doesn’t change the church’s opposition to same-sex marriage, but it is a reversal that will transform church outreach to the LGBTQ community.

Leaders at St. Paul Catholic Church in Lexington reacted to the Papal announcement.

“This declaration, which is a very important declaration, Papal declaration, says to the LGBTQ community we see you not only as individuals but as couples,” said Director of LGBTQ+ ministry Stan “JR Zerkowski.

“Our doors are open to everyone and we will walk with them, no matter their circumstances, and we will try to help them to become closer to each other, closer to God,” said St. Paul Catholic Church Pastor Richard Watson.

St. Paul Catholic Church is located on West Short Street in Downtown Lexington.

