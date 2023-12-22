Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington shoppers find unique, festive gift idea

A Kentucky father-son duo are selling a festive gift few have thought to add to their list.
A Kentucky father-son duo are selling a festive gift few have thought to add to their list.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro and Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The hustle and bustle of last minute shopping can be a headache for shoppers.

Among the stores is one stand hoping to be the perfect last minute gift few have thought to buy.

Travis Richardson mans Parker’s Mistletoe Stand at the Hamburg Pavilion in Lexington.

“They look at it and they’re like is this really real mistletoe and it is, it’s absolutely real mistletoe,” said Richardson.

With permission from landowners, Richardson and his 12-year-old son Parker look for mistletoe atop oak trees. They pluck each one out with 20-foot poles. The father and son entrepreneurs also use this time to bond.

“It makes me feel really good sometimes,” said Richardson. “Sometimes I don’t get to spend too much time with him so spending a bunch of time with him makes me feel really good.”

For those with someone on the naughty list, there’s something for them at Parker’s Mistletoe Stand. This holiday season marks the first time the stand is selling good old fashioned Eastern Kentucky coal.

“We are the supplier of the naughty and the nice,” said Richardson.

The new addition is catching the attention of shoppers passing by.

“I’ve been asking my fiancée for the last three years to shoot me some mistletoe out of the tree, he hadn’t done it yet,” said Lona Gilbert. “So guess what, he’s getting coal and I’m getting the mistletoe.”

Parker says he wants to use his mistletoe earnings to buy a car one day. His dad says so far this season sales are going well.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WKYT file)
Publix announces plans for third Lexington location
According to the sheriff’s office, the man’s body was found on November 16 by the river in a...
Coroner identifies body found near river in Jessamine County
Police say they were called out to Imperial Liquor on Village Drive around 7:15 Thursday night.
Police: Clerk shot at Lexington liquor store; suspect in custody
Christian Paulk, 56
Kentucky deputy’s cruiser damaged by booby trap, sheriff says
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here

Latest News

During this time of the year, some health experts say that it’s normal to see respiratory...
Handling respiratory illnesses during the holiday season
Hank the Horse visited the farm at BraveHearts Equine Center in Paris.
Famous Kentucky horse celebrates Christmas on the farm
Kentucky's First Family poses in front of Governor's Mansion in Frankfort
Kentucky's First Family sits down with WKYT's Amber Philpott to talk Christmas traditions
Kentucky Aviation Museum Celebrates Anniversary of First Flight