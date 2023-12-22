Lexington shoppers find unique, festive gift idea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The hustle and bustle of last minute shopping can be a headache for shoppers.

Among the stores is one stand hoping to be the perfect last minute gift few have thought to buy.

Travis Richardson mans Parker’s Mistletoe Stand at the Hamburg Pavilion in Lexington.

“They look at it and they’re like is this really real mistletoe and it is, it’s absolutely real mistletoe,” said Richardson.

With permission from landowners, Richardson and his 12-year-old son Parker look for mistletoe atop oak trees. They pluck each one out with 20-foot poles. The father and son entrepreneurs also use this time to bond.

“It makes me feel really good sometimes,” said Richardson. “Sometimes I don’t get to spend too much time with him so spending a bunch of time with him makes me feel really good.”

For those with someone on the naughty list, there’s something for them at Parker’s Mistletoe Stand. This holiday season marks the first time the stand is selling good old fashioned Eastern Kentucky coal.

“We are the supplier of the naughty and the nice,” said Richardson.

The new addition is catching the attention of shoppers passing by.

“I’ve been asking my fiancée for the last three years to shoot me some mistletoe out of the tree, he hadn’t done it yet,” said Lona Gilbert. “So guess what, he’s getting coal and I’m getting the mistletoe.”

Parker says he wants to use his mistletoe earnings to buy a car one day. His dad says so far this season sales are going well.

