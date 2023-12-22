Police: Clerk shot at Lexington liquor store; suspect in custody
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in custody after police say a clerk was shot at a Lexington liquor store.
Police say they were called out to Imperial Liquor on Village Drive around 7:15 Thursday night.
They say a store clerk attempted to confront a suspected shoplifter in the store.
Upon confrontation, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the clerk.
The clerk was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
