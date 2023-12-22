Police: Clerk shot at Lexington liquor store; suspect in custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in custody after police say a clerk was shot at a Lexington liquor store.

Police say they were called out to Imperial Liquor on Village Drive around 7:15 Thursday night.

They say a store clerk attempted to confront a suspected shoplifter in the store.

Upon confrontation, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the clerk.

The clerk was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

