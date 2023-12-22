Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Police: Clerk shot at Lexington liquor store; suspect in custody

Police say they were called out to Imperial Liquor on Village Drive around 7:15 Thursday night.
Police say they were called out to Imperial Liquor on Village Drive around 7:15 Thursday night.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in custody after police say a clerk was shot at a Lexington liquor store.

Police say they were called out to Imperial Liquor on Village Drive around 7:15 Thursday night.

They say a store clerk attempted to confront a suspected shoplifter in the store.

Upon confrontation, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the clerk.

The clerk was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 power plant workers taken to the hospital after silo leak in Ohio Co.
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
Heavy police presence along South Upper St. The road is shut down at its intersection with...
Bicyclist dies after downtown Lexington crash
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers released photos of the vehicle they say is connected to the hit-and-run.
Woman charged in connection with deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Active investigation underway near Lexington apartment complex
Woman hurt in overnight shooting in Lexington

Latest News

Winchester baby returns home following liver transplant
Lawson’s attorney, Theodore Lavit, said his client had nothing to do with it, claiming Lawson...
Family of Crystal Rogers believes they know who was present at time of her death
The utility company tells us the adjustment is a 69% or $2 increase from the previous quarter.
Columbia Gas customers seeing large rate increase this winter
Sherry Ballard
Sherry Ballard, Crystal Rogers’ children file wrongful death lawsuit against murder suspect Brooks Houck