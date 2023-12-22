Publix to open location on Romany Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s official! Publix will be opening a new location on Romany Road near Duke Road.

Since 2015, when Kroger closed, the building has sat empty and it has sparked a lot of curiosity about what it would be next.

“Everybody in this neighborhood, new, old, coming, they always ask about it,” said Chloe Diamond, a Barber at Papa Diamond’s Mustache.

The location was formerly a Randall’s before becoming a Kroger in 1995.

“We could just get some candy or hang out in the parking lot and so it was just like a staple to have that grocery store there,” said longtime resident, Maggie Ferguson.

According to The Herald Leader, the store lost a significant amount of money in 2008 with no positive outlook for the future. It closed in 2015.

“I was definitely sad. I mean, especially when Randall’s closed. It was very much a neighborhood market,” said longtime resident, Amanda Ferguson.

Publix’s announcement has longtime residents and neighboring businesses so excited.

“My whole book club is excited! We were texting about it,” said Ferguson.

“People will obviously see us over here and probably want to stop by and get a haircut and at least people will see our building here,” said Diamond.

Diamond’s business is within walking distance of it.

“Everybody loved the convenience of having the store there.”

“It’s nice when you just need to run in for a couple of things,” said Amanda Ferguson.

For Rick Christman, he said he’s glad the rumors can be put to rest.

“This rumor has been going all around for a long time and then we heard of other Publix opening throughout town. We thought, well this is going to remain empty for the time being but it’s great to hear that its going to be open here. It’s going to be so convenient.

This is the third Publix planned for Lexington. As for when it’ll open, Publix said they haven’t determined a timeframe yet.

