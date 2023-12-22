Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Report: Trump recorded pressuring Michigan county officials to not certify 2020 election results

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A report says Trump was recorded on a call pressuring two Republican canvassers not to certify the election results for Wayne County, Michigan. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Then-President Donald Trump was recorded pressuring two Republican members of the Wayne County, Michigan, Board of Canvassers against certifying the 2020 election results, according to recordings reviewed by The Detroit News and revealed for the first time Thursday.

The call was recorded on Nov. 17, 2020, by someone who was with the canvassers.

On that call, Trump is allegedly heard telling the canvassers they’d look “terrible” if they signed the documents.

Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe reacts to a report from The Detroit News that Donald Trump pressured canvassers not to certify the 2020 vote. (Source: CNN)

Trump and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel reportedly are also heard telling the canvassers that they would get them attorneys.

The canvassers left the meeting without signing the official statement of votes for Wayne County.

The Detroit News reported that the next day, the canvassers unsuccessfully attempted to rescind their votes in favor of certification, filing legal affidavits claiming they were pressured.

About 18% of Michigan’s population is in Wayne County, which includes Detroit.

Joe Biden won Michigan by about 150,000 votes.

A Trump campaign spokesperson told CNN the former president’s actions were “in furtherance of his duty as president of the United States to faithfully take care of the laws and ensure election integrity.”

CNN has not heard the recording.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WKYT file)
Publix announces plans for third Lexington location
According to the sheriff’s office, the man’s body was found on November 16 by the river in a...
Coroner identifies body found near river in Jessamine County
Christian Paulk, 56
Kentucky deputy’s cruiser damaged by booby trap, sheriff says
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor

Latest News

Cheryl Grunwarld, wearing antlers, waits for her baggage at the Charlotte Douglas...
Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with few airport delays
Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that U.S. consumer prices slid 0.1% last...
Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge tumbles in November as price pressures continue to ease
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Milwaukee...
Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington
Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe reacts to a report from The Detroit News that Donald...
Harvard law professor discusses report of Trump call to Michigan canvassers