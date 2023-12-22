Everyday Kentucky
Somerset-based food pantry gives out hundreds of food boxes ahead of Christmas

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people picked up food baskets at a Somerset food pantry Friday, during the final day of their holiday distribution.

About 1,000 clients picked up food boxes this week and several hundred more will likely pick them up by the end of the day Friday. People say they need help year-round but the pantry director says they want to make sure people have a good holiday meal for Christmas.

The pantry serves about 6,000 people year-round, and some people only need it once or twice a year but others need it monthly. And now they’re giving out these boxes to ensure good memories around the dinner table are for everyone, whatever reason they have for being in need.

“We want to make sure that our low-income families and those in need have the same opportunity to sit around the Christmas table together to make memories with their children and extended families,” said Brenda Russell, the director of God’s Food Pantry in Somerset.

People picking up food say they have a wide variety of needs. One man says his wife has been sick lately and income isn’t what it usually is, but he says they will “adapt, overcome and adjust.”

The food pantry will be closed Monday and Tuesday but will re-open Wednesday and they say that day will likely be their busiest day of the year.

The pantry director says they operate solely on monetary donations and distribution of food from within the community.

