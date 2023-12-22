Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Traveling couple wins $225,000 with a lottery scratch-off while getting cup of coffee

A Kentucky couple made a lucky stop for coffee that led to a lottery win.
A Kentucky couple made a lucky stop for coffee that led to a lottery win.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - A coffee break turned into a life-changing moment for a Kentucky couple thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Joselyn Bonilla and her husband turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $225,000 jackpot.

The couple purchased the winning ticket when they stopped for coffee at Cave Run Lakemart in the Morehead area while on their way back home after visiting family in North Carolina.

When Bonilla scratched the ticket in the car, she immediately saw a $6,000 win.

She continued and ended up finding $6,000 in every box along with an additional $45,000.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Bonilla said.  “We checked it using the app, and there it was!”

The lucky couple said they are expecting a baby and winning the lottery will allow the mother-to-be to stay home.

The Cave Run Lakemart also received a $2,250 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WKYT file)
Publix announces plans for third Lexington location
According to the sheriff’s office, the man’s body was found on November 16 by the river in a...
Coroner identifies body found near river in Jessamine County
Police say they were called out to Imperial Liquor on Village Drive around 7:15 Thursday night.
Police: Clerk shot at Lexington liquor store; suspect in custody
Christian Paulk, 56
Kentucky deputy’s cruiser damaged by booby trap, sheriff says
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here

Latest News

‘Married with Microphones’ signs off one last time
‘Married with Microphones’ signs off one last time
During this time of the year, some health experts say that it’s normal to see respiratory...
Handling respiratory illnesses during the holiday season
Hank the Horse visited the farm at BraveHearts Equine Center in Paris.
Famous Kentucky horse celebrates Christmas on the farm
A mother in Indiana said she’s devastated after charges weren’t filed in connection to her...
Mother wants charges filed against babysitter after daughter found unresponsive in septic tank