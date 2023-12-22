Everyday Kentucky
Williamsburg Fire Department offering help for families without water

The submerged main break caused 1,100 people to lose water service.
The submerged main break caused 1,100 people to lose water service.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Williamsburg, Ky. (WKYT) - The Williamsburg Fire Department is offering bottled water to people impacted by a submerged main break in the Cumberland River.

The problem has lasted several days, and it isn’t known when it will be fixed.

The main break caused 1,100 people to lose water service. Those without water can pick up bottled water at the fire department building. Officials say to follow the cones and firefighters will load two cases of water for you.

General use water is also available at the back parking lot.

