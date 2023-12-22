Williamsburg Fire Department offering help for families without water

Williamsburg, Ky. (WKYT) - The Williamsburg Fire Department is offering bottled water to people impacted by a submerged main break in the Cumberland River.

The problem has lasted several days, and it isn’t known when it will be fixed.

The main break caused 1,100 people to lose water service. Those without water can pick up bottled water at the fire department building. Officials say to follow the cones and firefighters will load two cases of water for you.

General use water is also available at the back parking lot.

