Williamsburg Water Plant restored, boil water advisory in place

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Jarrod Allen and Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - We have confirmed the Williamsburg Water Plant is up and running following a water outage.

A water main break in the Cumberland River earlier this week severed water service for around 1,100 customers in the city.

City leaders said water service is being restored, and water pressure is expected to be normal by Saturday morning.

A boil advisory was issued for all water customers in Williamsburg, according to staff at the mayor’s office Friday afternoon.

The boil advisory was recommended at the state level, mayor’s office staff said. It will remain in effect until further notice.

