Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Rainy Holiday Weekend Ahead

FastCast saturday morning | Alexa Minton Tracks Incoming Rain
By Alexa Minton
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Clouds will stick around for the commonwealth for your Christmas Eve-Eve, with scattered showers starting to push across the commonwealth. Temps will be in the 50s for our Saturday, and overnights will only drop to the 40s.

For our Christmas Eve, we are looking at more sporadic showers, but a lot of cloud cover and rain pushing out right around the dinnertime hours. Temps will climb substantially as a warm front kicks out clouds and rain and bumps the temps up to the 60s. However, the mild skies wont last long - rain starts to become more widespread on our Christmas Day. Periods of rain will stick around for extended lumps of time, with some gusty breezes bringing in some cold air. Highs will be in the 50s and lows will drop to the 40s.

Rain will persist throughout ta good chunk of the week, with a cold front hitting us on Tuesday and taking those rain showers and turning them into more of a wintry mix as we approach the new year.

Have a great Christmas Eve-Eve!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WKYT file)
Publix announces plans for third Lexington location
Police say they were called out to Imperial Liquor on Village Drive around 7:15 Thursday night.
Police: Clerk shot at Lexington liquor store; suspect in custody
12 Historic Homes in Lexington may be demolished as part of a redevelopment proposal.
Commission approves zone change for proposed Maxwell complex; neighbors pushing back
Pope Francis recently sent formal approval, letting Catholic priests bless same-sex couples.
Lexington church reacts to Pope’s approval of same-sex blessings
A small memorial sits at the crash site on Myers Road outside Carlisle.
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | New details challenge account of Nicholas Co. crash suspect

Latest News

FastCast saturday morning | Alexa Minton Tracks Incoming Rain
FastCast saturday morning | Alexa Minton Tracks Incoming Rain
Cloudy skies will be with us this evening as it will be chilly as temperatures fall down into...
WATCH | Ben Beddoes' FastCast for Friday, Dec. 22nd
A few showers for Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s for Christmas Eve!
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Mild with a few showers before Christmas
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast