Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Rainy Holiday Weekend Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Clouds will stick around for the commonwealth for your Christmas Eve-Eve, with scattered showers starting to push across the commonwealth. Temps will be in the 50s for our Saturday, and overnights will only drop to the 40s.

For our Christmas Eve, we are looking at more sporadic showers, but a lot of cloud cover and rain pushing out right around the dinnertime hours. Temps will climb substantially as a warm front kicks out clouds and rain and bumps the temps up to the 60s. However, the mild skies wont last long - rain starts to become more widespread on our Christmas Day. Periods of rain will stick around for extended lumps of time, with some gusty breezes bringing in some cold air. Highs will be in the 50s and lows will drop to the 40s.

Rain will persist throughout ta good chunk of the week, with a cold front hitting us on Tuesday and taking those rain showers and turning them into more of a wintry mix as we approach the new year.

Have a great Christmas Eve-Eve!

