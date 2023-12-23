Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | A very mild lead up to Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cloudy skies will be with us for the evening as temperatures start out right around 50 degrees. It should stay dry for the evening hours. Cloudy skies will stick around with us for the overnight hours, as a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Overnight lows will be down into the low to mid 40s.

More clouds than sun will be with us to start off Christmas Eve. A decrease in clouds is expected somewhat as we head into the afternoon, as it will be a very mild day. Highs for Christmas Eve will be well above average in the low to mid 60s! Partly cloudy skies will be with us to start the evening, with mostly cloudy skies arriving by the overnight hours. Rain showers should hold off until Christmas Day. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Scattered showers will start to roll into the area first thing in the morning on Christmas Day. Periods of rain will be with us by the late morning hours into the afternoon hours. It will be a rainy and breezy day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It will stay breezy for the evening hours as the rain lets up some. Scattered showers will stay with us throughout the evening and overnight hours as lows will only be down in the low to mid 50s.

Scattered showers will continue into the day Tuesday as it remains cloudy. Temperatures will still stay up into the mid to upper 50s for highs. We may even dry out before the end of the day. We will likely see between 0.75-1 inch of rain through Tuesday. Partly cloudy for the evening hours and into the overnight as we completely dry out. Overnight lows will be much cooler in the low to mid 30s.

A mix of sun and clouds will be with us for the day on Wednesday, as we could see a stray shower, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will still be above average in the upper 40s to low 50s. By the night, we will see a mix of rain and snow showers with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s once again.

Thursday will be cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers, especially during the morning hours. It will be a cold day with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s. More scattered snow showers could arrive during the evening and overnight, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday will feature cloudy skies once again, with a few snow showers, mainly early in the day. Highs on Friday only make it into the mid to upper 30s. It stays cold heading into next weekend, with highs only in the mid to upper 30s again next Saturday.

