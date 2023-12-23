Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Cost of ’12 days of Christmas’ hits record high

This holiday season, the price of services overall has increased while the price of goods has...
This holiday season, the price of services overall has increased while the price of goods has slowed.(Dakota News Now)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:25 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The PNC Christmas Price Index is a light-hearted take on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.

Except the Christmas Price Index measures true love’s gifts, as outlined in the classic holiday carol, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Overall, those have increased to a little more than $46,000 this year, but some costs remained the same.

Those include the cost of four calling birds, five gold rings, seven swans-a-swimming, eight maids-a-milking and nine ladies dancing.

This holiday season, the price of services overall has increased while the price of goods has slowed.

The pear tree will cost 15% more this Christmas, but at least the price of a partridge did not change.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WKYT file)
Publix announces plans for third Lexington location
Police say they were called out to Imperial Liquor on Village Drive around 7:15 Thursday night.
Police: Clerk shot at Lexington liquor store; suspect in custody
12 Historic Homes in Lexington may be demolished as part of a redevelopment proposal.
Commission approves zone change for proposed Maxwell complex; neighbors pushing back
A small memorial sits at the crash site on Myers Road outside Carlisle.
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | New details challenge account of Nicholas Co. crash suspect
Pope Francis recently sent formal approval, letting Catholic priests bless same-sex couples.
Lexington church reacts to Pope’s approval of same-sex blessings

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Gypsy Blancharde to be released from prison next week
As the holidays approach, Way.com analyzed a Statista survey of over 1,000 US adults to...
Ho-Ho-Hold on!: Unwrapping the most desired Christmas 2023 gifts
Santa’s reindeer have been cleared to legally enter the United States to deliver gifts for...
USDA clears Santa’s reindeer to legally enter the U.S. for Christmas deliveries
A baby born with a rare, fatal birth defect in Missouri saved four other babies with the...
Newborn with rare defect lives 4 minutes, donates heart valves to save 4 other babies